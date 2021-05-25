हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19: Centre to give assistance of Rs 1,500 to each transgender person

The subsistence allowance has been provided as immediate support to meet their basic requirements. 

COVID-19: Centre to give assistance of Rs 1,500 to each transgender person
Transgender beneficiaries pose for a photograph after receives COVID- 19 vaccine dose (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the Centre on Monday (May 24, 2021) announced to give assistance of Rs 1,500 to each transgender person. 

"Distressed calls and emails have been made by the members of the Transgender community seeking Government help and support in light of the current situation," the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said. 

The subsistence allowance has been provided as immediate support to meet their basic requirements. 

"This financial assistance will help the Transgender community to meet their day-to-day needs. NGOs and Community-based Organisations (CBOs) working for Transgender Persons have been asked to spread awareness about this step," the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment added.

How to apply:

The Centre said that any transgender person or CBOs on behalf of the transgender person can apply for financial assistance after providing basic details - Aadhar and Bank Account number in a form https://forms.gle/H3BcREPCy3nG6TpH7

This form is also available on the website of the National Institute of Social Defence.

"To ensure that the information about this reaches a maximum number of Transgender Persons, this form is also being circulated on social media with the help of NGOs and CBOs," the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said.

Counselling services helpline:

A free helpline for distressed transgender persons for psychological support and mental health care has also been announced by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Any transgender person can connect with experts on helpline number 8882133897. This helpline will be functional from Monday to Saturday between 11 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM. 

