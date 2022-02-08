Covid-19: Curbs to go, Mumbai to unlock by end of February

Mumbai: The Covid-19 curbs imposed in Mumbai will soon be lifted, the Maximum City's mayor said. Keep in mind the declining Covid cases in the city, the administration had come to this decision.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. However, she warned people against dropping guard and following Covid protocols. "Iit is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," she said.

At 356, Mumbai on Monday (February 7) saw the lowest Covid-19 cases after December 21, 2021; five people died, the civic body informed.

