हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Covid-19: Curbs to go, Mumbai to unlock by end of February

While making thos announcement, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned people against dropping guard and following Covid protocols. "Iit is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," she said.

Covid-19: Curbs to go, Mumbai to unlock by end of February

Mumbai: The Covid-19 curbs imposed in Mumbai will soon be lifted, the Maximum City's mayor said. Keep in mind the declining Covid cases in the city, the administration had come to this decision.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. However, she warned people against dropping guard and following Covid protocols. "Iit is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," she said.

At 356, Mumbai on Monday (February 7) saw the lowest Covid-19 cases after December 21, 2021; five people died, the civic body informed.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MumbaiCOVID-19COVID curbsCoronavirus
Next
Story

Hijab row: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for peace, says 'let children study'

Must Watch

PT1M39S

Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav shares press conference with Mamata Banerjee