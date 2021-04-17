Delhi weekend curfew today: Here's how to apply for an e-Pass

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew that has come into force since Friday (April 16, 2021) 10 PM and will remain in place till 6 AM on Monday.

The weekend curfew in Delhi has started on a day when the national capital witnessed its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases. Delhi on Friday recorded 19,486 new coronavirus infections alongside 141 deaths.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police warned that people venturing out of homes without valid reasons during the weekend curfew will face arrest and prosecution for violating anti-COVID regulations.

"If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and cases will be registered against them and they may also face arrests," PTI news agency quoted a senior Delhi police officer as saying.

Here's how to apply for e-Pass for Delhi weekend curfew:

1. To apply for an ePass for the Delhi weekend curfew, you will have to visit the Delhi government's official website at https://delhi.gov.in/.

2. On the home page, you will see a message flashing -- "Click Here to Apply for ePass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM & Weekend Curfew."

3. On clicking the link, it will redirect you to a new page where you will be asked to select the language you want to continue. Select English or Hindi as per your convenience.

4. In the next step, you will see a question - "What do you need help with?" to which, you will have to select "e-Pass to travel during Night Curfew (10PM-5AM) or Weekend Curfew.

5. You will see a new page where you will have to provide all the details including contact number, name of the applicant, district, address of Office or place of engagement, type of service and e-pass type. You will also have to submit your ID proof (maximum file size: 4MB).

Here's what will remain open in Delhi on weekend curfew:

1. Only essential services to operate in Delhi during weekend curfew.

2. Curfew passes will be provided for marriages and other permitted activities or gatherings.

3. One weekly market will be allowed per day per zone.

Here's what will remain closed in Delhi on weekend curfew:

1. Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be closed.

2. Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only throughout the week.

3. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries will be permitted.

Delhi has so far recorded a total of 8,03,623 COVID-19 infections, of which, 11,793 have succumbed to the virus while 61,005 are active cases.

