New Delhi: India witnessed a marginal decline in its daily Covid-19 cases and reported 12,781 infections and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,873, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (June 20, 2022). The active cases stand at 76,700. An increase of 4,226 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 8,537 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,27,07,900.

The active cases account for 0.18 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.

#COVID19 | India reports 12,781 new cases, 8,537 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 76,700

Daily positivity rate 4.32%

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.62 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​196.18 crore. As many as 2,96,050 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

The 18 new fatalities include 11 from Kerala, three from Delhi and one each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Bengal

(With agency inputs)