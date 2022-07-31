NewsIndia
The daily positivity rate stood at 4.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.88 per cent, the ministry said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 19,673 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 44,019,811, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday (July 31, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases increased to 1,43,676 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,357 with 45 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 292 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 19,336 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,33,49,778, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.48 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 204.25 crore on Sunday at 8 am, out of which 31,36,029 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

