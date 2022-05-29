हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India logs 2,828 new cases, 14 deaths in last 24 hours

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Credits: PTI

New Delhi: With 2,828 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,53,043, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday (May 29, 2022). The active caseload stands at 17,087. 

India recorded 14 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 2,035 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,26,11,370, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 779 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.28 crore on Sunday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,74,309 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, Shanghai announced further steps towards returning to more normal life and lifting a two-month COVID-19 lockdown this week, while Beijing reopened parts of its public transport, some malls, gyms and other venues as infections stabilised.

The painful coronavirus curbs in major Chinese cities run counter to trends seen in the rest of the world, which has largely moved towards co-existing with the virus even as infections spread.

Shanghai, China`s most populous city, will ease testing requirements from Wednesday for people who want to enter public areas, said city government spokeswoman Yin Xin, adding these tweaks should encourage work resumption.

(With agency inputs)

