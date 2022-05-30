New Delhi: India saw a sligh decreases in the daily Covid-19 cases on Monday (May 30, 2022). With 2,706 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,55,749, according to Union health ministry data updated today. The active caseload stands at 17,698. The death toll climbed to 5,24,611 with 25 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country also reported 2,070 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,26,13,440, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

India records 2,706 new COVID19 cases today; Active cases stand at 17,698 pic.twitter.com/xF4GxC6yoP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

An increase of 611 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.97 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.31 crore.

Meanwhile, the 25 new fatalities include 23 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With agency inputs)