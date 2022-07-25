New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 16,866 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,05,621, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday (July 25, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases rose to 1,50,877 today. The death toll climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decrease of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 18,148 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,32,28,670, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

#COVID19 | India reports 16,866 fresh cases, 18,148 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 1,50,877

Daily positivity rate 7.03% pic.twitter.com/ySu2CpXnIq — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.49 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 202.17 crore on Monday at 8 am, out of which 16,82,390 doses administered in last 24 hours.

The 41 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala, six each from Maharashtra and West Bengal, four from Punjab, two each from Delhi and Sikkim and one each from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.