Covid-19 fourth wave scare: India sees massive spike in daily infections, logs 17,336 new cases; active cases rises to 88,284

An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

New Delhi: India witnessed a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases on Friday (June 24, 2022). With 17,336 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 43,362,294, according to Union health ministry data updated today. The active caseload stands at 88,284. India recorded 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 13,029 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,27,49,056, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

An increase of 4,294 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.59 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.07 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 196.77 crore on Thursday at 8 am. 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,01,649 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, the five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7950240), Kerala (6612607), Karnataka (3963633), Tamil Nadu (3464131), and Andhra Pradesh (2320682). The five states with most active cases are Kerala (25911), Maharashtra (24867), Delhi (5755), Tamil Nadu (5174), and Karnataka (5067).

(With agency inputs)

