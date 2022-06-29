Thiruvananthapuram: With COVID infections rising in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said while there was nothing to be worried about, people need to take precautions like wearing masks and getting vaccinated as it was important to learn to live with the virus. The minister pointed out that restrictions, like lockdown, cannot be imposed always and therefore, everyone should cooperate and focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 which can move from one to another.

The minister's suggestions, in a release, came in the wake of over 4,000 fresh infections being reported in the state on Tuesday, raising the active cases till June 28 to 27,991.

George said there was nothing to worry about as the health department was regularly convening meetings to assess the COVID situation and all the districts have been directed to strengthen the defensive measures against the disease.

Besides that alerts have been issued in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts where more than 1,000 cases were being reported.

The minister noted that the number of people being admitted to hospitals and ICU with the disease was low and of the 27,991 active cases only 1,285 were in hospital of which 239 were in ICU and 42 on ventilators.

She said that elderly people, those who are not vaccinated and those suffering from co-morbidities were the one who would be seriously affected by COVID-19 and therefore, such individuals should be extra careful.

The minister further said that besides practicing personal hygiene, like washing hands with soap or sanitizer, those eligible should take the first, second or booster doses of the vaccine, as applicable.

Since schools have opened, children should not be sent to schools if they are showing symptoms of the disease, they should be sent from homes wearing masks and those above 12 years of age should be vaccinated.

The minister advised adults and children who step out of the house to interact with each other or others at home after changing clothes and having bath. Such persons should also avoid interacting with persons displaying symptoms like cold, fever, cough and shortness of breath, she added. She urged those showing symptoms to get tested and take rest.

