New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 21,411 Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,38,68,476, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday (July 23, 2022). As per the latest data, the active cases rose to 1,50,100 today. The death toll climbed to 5,25,997 with 67 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

#COVID19 | India reports 21,411 fresh cases, 20,726 recoveries and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 1,50,100

Daily positivity rate 4.46% pic.twitter.com/jxr8ep9utB — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

An increase of 618 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also reported 20,726 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,31,92,379, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 4.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 201.68 crore on Saturday at 8 am.

The 67 new fatalities include 32 from Kerala; seven from West Bengal; six from Maharashtra; three each from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh; two each from Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya; and one each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu.