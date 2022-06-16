Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 4,255 new Covid cases, the highest daily count in four months. The last time Maharashtra recorded more than 4,000 cases was on February 12, when the state had recorded 4,359 coronavirus infections, reported PTI. About Covid-related deaths, three patients succumbed to the infection even as the active tally crossed the 20,000-mark, the state health department said. With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 79,23,697, while the death toll increased to 1,47,880, the department said in a bulletin. A day before, the state had recorded 4,024 new cases and two deaths linked to the infection.

About the recoveries, as many as 2,879 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Maharashtra since the previous evening, pushing up their cumulative count to 77,55,183 and leaving the state with 20,634 active cases, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.87 per cent.

Nandurbar is the only district in the state which does not have active cases currently.

Mumbai reports 2,366 new cases

Mumbai on Thursday reported 2,366 new coronavirus-positive cases and two deaths, which pushed its overall infection tally to 10,88,248 and the fatality count to 19,578, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city saw 73 more cases as compared to the previous day when there were 2,293 infections.

Meanwhile, two more cases of B.A.5 sub-variant of coronavirus were reported in the state on Thursday, the health department said.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.86 per cent. The department said 44,695 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,14,72,916. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,23,697; fresh cases 4,255; death toll 1,47,880, recoveries 77,55,183; active cases 20,634; total tests 8,14,72,916.

