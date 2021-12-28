COVID-19 guidelines for private, govt offices as Delhi issues Yellow alert

New Delhi: The central government offices in Delhi will function according to the orders released by the Indian government, however, the offices belonging to private firms will function with 50% of the staff.

The decision comes after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues Yellow alert for the national capital after COVID-19 positivity remains above 0.5% for the past few days in Delhi.

In view of this, cinema halls and multiplexes have been shut till further orders. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants can function with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm. Bars can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions are not allowed to function.

