COVID-19: India begins exporting vaccine to 6 nations, Bhutan to receive 1.5 lakh doses as 'gift'

Mumbai: The first consignment of India-made COVID-19 vaccine `Covishield' is being dispatched from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Thimphu, Bhutan on Wednesday morning.

As per the government, a consignment containing 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield is scheduled to reach Bhutan's capital Thimphu today at around noon.

This makes Bhutan the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), as a gift from India.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, India ensured a continuous supply of trade and essential items to Bhutan which is in line with India-Bhutan unique and special relations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community.

"India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead," PM Modi had tweeted.

India so far has provided essential medicines and medical supplies - including paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, PPEs, N95 masks, x-ray machines and test kits worth over Rs 2.8 cores to Bhutan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release on Tuesday said that the government has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. These countries are Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Maldives, and Seychelles.

While clearance of necessary regulatory in being awaited from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

