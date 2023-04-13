Covid-19: India Reports Over 10,000 New Cases, Highest In Nearly 8 Months

New Delhi: The Covid-19 cases has seen a sharp spike in India with the country registering a single-day rise of 10,158 new coronavirus infections. The count of active cases in the country has now risen to 44,998. India recorded 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate was 4.42 percent, with a weekly positivity rate of 4.02 percent. Active cases now account for 0.10 percent of total illnesses. According to the health ministry's website, the nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.71 percent. The case fatality rate was calculated to be 1.19 percent. The total number of patients who recovered from the disease has risen to 4,42,10,127. According to the ministry's website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine.

As the number of covid cases in Lucknow and other areas of Uttar Pradesh has increased, authorities have published recommendations for offices, schools, universities, hospitals, marriage halls, and public places. According to new norms, social separation and mask-wearing are now required throughout the state.

Covid-19 cases from last year

The country recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year. The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 percent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent, the data showed. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Death toll according to Union Health Ministry Data

Earlier on Monday, according to Union Health Ministry data, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported -two each in Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala. The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed.

Lucknow reported 97 new cases followed by Gautam Buddha Nagar 69 and Ghaziabad 50. The number of active Covid cases in Lucknow currently stood at 406, according to the health department.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi has issued an advisory for its staff to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior after a few of them tested positive for the infection.