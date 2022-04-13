BEIJING: The Consulate General of India will remain ‘inaccessible’ and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person due to existing Covid-19 lockdown in China’s Shanghai, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said on Wednesday.

However, the consular services will remain operational in remote mode and Indian citizens can reach out for any consular emergency at 8618930314575/ 18317160736.

"As the City of Shanghai continues to remain sealed and controlled to different degrees by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Consulate General of India will remain inaccessible and will not be in a position to provide consular services in person," the Indian embassy said in a statement.

Considering the above situation, Indian citizens in Eastern China Region may apply at the Embassy of India, Beijing for availing of urgent consular services, it said. The Indian embassy further stated that a set of guidelines for applicants seeking consular service at the Embassy of India, Beijing is enclosed herewith.

"Applicants are requested to go through the guidelines before starting the actual application process. In case, if an applicant is not in a position to present the documents in person at the Embassy of India, Beijing they may authorize any representative with a proper authorization letter to pay the fee and get the Consular/Passport Services availed from the Embassy," it said.

Consulate General of India, Shanghai, to remain inaccessible and not be in a position to provide consular services in person, in view of the #COVID19 lockdown in Shanghai: Embassy of India, Beijing, China pic.twitter.com/kXvp1AjmyH — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Despite growing criticism of its zero-COVID policy, China has again defended its coronavirus measures that reportedly have resulted in hardship in several Chinese cities including the global financial hub Shanghai.

Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the country`s "dynamic" zero-COVID policy and anti-epidemic protocols are based on science and expert opinions.

Zhao said the policies are also consistent with its national realities and the WHO`s guiding principles. "They have effectively protected the life and health of Chinese and foreign nationals living in China and made important contributions to the global fight against the pandemic. The international community, the WHO included, has spoken highly of them," he said.

This response comes as the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said COVID lockdowns have caused "significant disruptions" for many companies. Nearly half of German firms said in a survey their supply chains have been impacted.

Further defending the country`s COVID-19 policies, the Chinese spokesperson said some Chinese cities have adopted a host of prevention and control measures in response to sporadic outbreaks."

Although these measures have had some impact on daily life and production, the effect is limited in both duration and scope. Thanks to such measures, the vast majority of the population in most regions can enjoy normal life and production,"

He said all prevention and control measures "come at a price."

"All these efforts are worthwhile to protect people`s life and health. Facts have proven that the overall guideline of dynamic zero-COVID is proper as it fits China`s realities and has delivered desirable results."

Live TV