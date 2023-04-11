India Logs 5,676 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Caseload Climbs To 37,093

New Delhi: India recorded 5,676 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active caseload to 37,093, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. On Monday, India reported 5,880 Covid cases, with 35,199 active cases. The daily positivity rate was 2.88 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 3.81 percent). So far, 92.30 crore tests have been performed, with 1,96,796 tests performed in the last 24 hours. So far, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, including 95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precaution doses.

The active cases stand at 0.08 per cent and recovery rate currently is 98.73 per cent. There are 3,761 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing the total recoveries to 4,42,00,079.

Bihar Covid-19 Cases

In the last 24 hours, Bihar recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases amid an ongoing resurgence. Of the new cases, 17 were reported from Patna, six from Bhagalpur and three each from Gaya and Munger. The health department had conducted tests of 32,302 samples on Monday. With the new figure, the number of total active cases in the state stood 174.

Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 Cases

Lucknow has reported 61 new Covid cases in a day, while Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 176 fresh infections in the same period, according to official data. With Monday`s fresh surge, the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 1,282. Gautam Buddha Nagar has 302 active cases, followed by 273 in Lucknow, 164 in Ghaziabad, 53 in Varanasi and 23 in Prayagraj.

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 Situation

The Tamil Nadu health department has stepped up measures to counter the Covid resurgence after the state`s active caseload breached the 2,000 mark. In the last 24 hours, the state reported 386 new cases, which increased the overall active caseload to 2,099. Also on Monday, a 63-year-old woman succumbed to the virus, leading to concerns over the current Covid situation.