Covid-19: India Reports 11,109 New Coronavirus Cases

New Delhi: India on Thursday logged 11,109 new Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 49,622. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the number of covid cases per day is at its highest in 236 days. With 29 deaths, the death toll rose to 5,31,064 people. While Delhi and Rajasthan reported three deaths each, Chhattisgarh and Punjab reported two, and Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh reported one each.

As the number of Covid cases continues to rise, medical experts believe the virus's new XBB.1.16 variant may be to blame. They maintained, however, that there is no need to panic and that people should behave appropriately and get their booster shots.

UP Sees Highest 575 New Covid-19 Cases

The fresh Covid-19 cases, reported in Uttar Pradesh has touched a new high with 575, the highest in a single day this year, officials said on Friday. One Covid-positive patient died in Hardoi district. The active number of Covid cases crossed the 2,000-mark in the state. Gautam Buddha Nagar has reported the highest 114 new cases followed by districts like Ghaziabad (108), Lucknow (69), Varanasi (10), Bijnor (14), Bulandshahr (14), Kanpur (12), Jalaun (12), Barabanki (12) and Prayagraj (14).

Lucknow has 415 active Covid cases, the highest among all districts in the state. Aishbagh in Lucknow reported two new cases, Alambagh 4, Chinhat 11 and Indira Nagar 13. A total of 44 patients recovered in Lucknow and 245 in the state.

Uttar Pradesh now has 2,094 active Covid cases. The state has till now reported 21,32,058 cases and 23,653 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

New Covid-19 Cases In Delhi

Delhi reported fresh 1527 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.Meanwhile, the active cases in the national capital stood at 3962.A total of 909 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. A total of 5499 tests were conducted out of which 1594 were rapid antigen tests.