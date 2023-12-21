Covid-19 Scare In Kerala; 300 New Infections, 3 Deaths Reported In Past 24 Hours

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 300 fresh COVID-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Thursday. Of the 358 COVID-19 infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 300 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 2,341, as per the Ministry website.

Covid-19 Death Toll Climbs: 72,059 Lives Lost In Three Years

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Kerala since the outbreak three years ago has now reached a staggering 72,059, with the recent fatalities adding to the grim toll.

Kerala reported 300 new active cases of Covid-19 and 3 deaths on 20th December, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Recovery Amidst Concerns: 211 Recoveries in the Last 24 Hours

Despite the spike in cases, 211 individuals managed to recover, get discharged, or migrate within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,37,414.

Kerala Hospitals Equipped To Handle Rising Cases

State Health Minister Veena George reassures the public, stating that despite the surge, Kerala's hospitals are well-prepared to handle the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

Covid-19 Can't Be Wiped Out: Health Experts

Health expert Dr. Sreejith N Kumar emphasizes that COVID-19, like any other communicable disease, cannot be completely eradicated. However, he notes a decrease in the strike rate, comparing it to common influenza or a cold.

JN.1 Variant Detected In Kerala, Health Authorities On Alert

The emergence of the new JN.1 variant in Kerala has put health authorities on alert. Dr. Kumar highlights ongoing search and surveillance efforts to monitor and manage the situation.

Centre Reviews Covid-19 Situation

Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chairs a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation nationally. He emphasizes the need for vigilance against new and emerging strains of the virus.

Dr. Mandaviya urges all states to remain alert, maintain surveillance, and ensure sufficient stocks of essential medical supplies. He calls for joint efforts between the Centre and States for efficient COVID-19 management.

The Union Health Minister stresses the importance of states sharing real-time information on cases, tests, and positivity. He encourages mock drills every three months to enhance preparedness and urges states to create awareness.

Tracking New Variants: States Told To Send Samples To INSACOG Labs

To track new variants, Dr. Mandaviya advises states and UTs to send samples of all COVID-19-positive cases to INSACOG labs.

In conclusion, as Kerala faces a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts and government officials emphasize the need for vigilance, preparedness, and collaborative efforts to combat the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.