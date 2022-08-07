Covid-19 spike: Delhi logs 2,423 new cases, positivity rate at 14.97%

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 2,423 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent, the highest since January 22, while two more people died due to the viral disease, according to health department data. On January 22, the positivity rate stood at 16.4 per cent.

This is the fifth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained above 2,000. The positivity rate has remained above 10 per cent for seven straight days.

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 16,186 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,69,527 and the death toll climbed to 26,330, it said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease.

On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. Wednesday's death toll was the highest since June 25, when six people succumbed to the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,048, up from 7,349 the previous day. As many as 5,173 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,407 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 464 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said. There are 228 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that are highly transmissible.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

