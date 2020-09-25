COVID-19 tally in India crosses 58-lakh mark with over 86,000 fresh infections

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed 58 lakh mark on Friday (September 25, 2020) with 86,052 new positive cases detected in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health data.
The country's coronavirus count now stands at 58,18,571, while the death toll has mounted to 92,290. Of the total cases, 47,56,165 have been successfully treated while one case has been migrated from the country. There are 9,70,116 active cases of COVID-19 in India.
The fatality rate stands at 1.59 percent and the recovery rate is at 81.74 percent.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country with COVID-19 tally nearing 13 lakh mark. The total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 12,82,963 and 34,345 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|189
|23
|3503
|9
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|69353
|1004
|579474
|8807
|5558
|52
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2331
|115
|6071
|168
|14
|4
|Assam
|29830
|352
|135144
|2432
|608
|11
|5
|Bihar
|13015
|57
|160178
|1156
|878
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|2482
|55
|8342
|293
|144
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36038
|188
|58833
|2060
|752
|24
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|190
|15
|2785
|30
|2
|9
|Delhi
|31125
|289
|224375
|3509
|5123
|36
|10
|Goa
|5822
|176
|24347
|490
|383
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|16327
|111
|109079
|1505
|3381
|14
|12
|Haryana
|18889
|387
|98410
|2063
|1255
|22
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3984
|34
|9252
|293
|150
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19451
|467
|48079
|1549
|1084
|22
|15
|Jharkhand
|12841
|41
|62945
|1386
|652
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|95568
|897
|444658
|6748
|8331
|65
|17
|Kerala
|45993
|3135
|107850
|3168
|613
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|1022
|16
|2893
|49
|54
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22744
|68
|90495
|2327
|2122
|45
|20
|Maharashtra
|275404
|1521
|973214
|17184
|34345
|459
|21
|Manipur
|2106
|100
|7369
|261
|62
|22
|Meghalaya
|1977
|83
|3058
|199
|43
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|681
|63
|1105
|10
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1088
|31
|4626
|90
|16
|25
|Odisha
|35092
|545
|161044
|3779
|752
|16
|26
|Puducherry
|5097
|244
|19311
|418
|487
|6
|27
|Punjab
|20679
|551
|81475
|2231
|3066
|76
|28
|Rajasthan
|18993
|1
|102330
|1965
|1397
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|607
|32
|2054
|31
|31
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46405
|156
|508210
|5470
|9076
|66
|31
|Telengana
|30387
|350
|150160
|2021
|1080
|10
|32
|Tripura
|6378
|173
|17487
|509
|265
|5
|33
|Uttarakhand
|11507
|360
|32355
|1031
|542
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|61300
|398
|307611
|4922
|5366
|67
|35
|West Bengal
|25221
|120
|208042
|3014
|4606
|62
|Total#
|970116
|3734
|4756164
|81177
|92290
|1141
India has climbed another historic peak of more than 13 lakh tests. A total of 13.80 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,92,409 sample tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,89,28,440.