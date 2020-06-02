हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 treatment: Notices issued to 4 top private hospitals in Mumbai

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the notices were served to four prominent private city hospitals--Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, and Hinduja Hospital-- for not following rules with regard to COVID-19 treatment.

COVID-19 treatment: Notices issued to 4 top private hospitals in Mumbai
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: Maharashtra's Health Department on Tuesday (June 2) warned prominent private hospitals in Mumbai of strict legal action for negligence in admitting coronavirus patients, and also slapped them with show-cause notices.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the notices were served to four prominent private city hospitals--Bombay Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, and Hinduja Hospital-- for not following rules with regard to COVID-19 treatment.

Tope visited these four medical facilities on Monday night following complaints that some private players were not cooperating with patients after the state government took charge of 80 percent of the beds in private hospitals in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

At some hospitals, rate cards as decided by the state government for treatment of patients were not displayed, the government statement said. 

The state government has also ordered action against the absentee employees under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA). 

25 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in Mumbai's slum area -- Dharavi, taking the total number of positive cases at 1,830. "25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai`s Dharavi area today. The total number of positive cases in the area rises to 1,830," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), adding Dharavi has recorded 71 deaths as of Tuesday. 

Maharashtra has reported 70,013 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases out of which 37,543 cases are active, according to the Union Health Ministry.

CoronavirusCOVID-19 deathsMumbai hospitalsCOVID-19 treatment
Amritsar to Delhi in four hours by road, Nitin Gadkari approves Greenfield expressway plan
