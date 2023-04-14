Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports Fresh 1527 Cases, 2 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: The national capital reported 1527 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the daily bulletin provided by Delhi Health Department. Nevertheless, the national capital had 3962 active cases. A total of 909 patients have recovered from Covid. "A total of 5499 tests were performed, 1594 of which were rapid antigen testing," according to the health bulletin.

Total number of covid cases in India

"The case fatality stands at 1.32 percent and the positivity rate stands at 27.77 percent," it mentioned. Delhi witnessed a jump in covid cases as earlier on Wednesday it had reported 1149 cases. On Thursday India also reported a total of 10,158 fresh Covid cases. Meanwhile, 5,356 patients recovered from the disease. The active caseload currently stands at 44,998.

Precautions to be taken amid rising cases

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday advised citizens not to panic amid rising Covid cases, saying that they should maintain proper hygiene."Don`t panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don`t panic. Maintain hygiene," the statement said. According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, the new Covid variant -- XBB.1.16 -- could be the reason behind the increase in cases."People in high-risk groups -- pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised -- face an increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them," read the statement.

Rise in cases since last year

The country recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year. The count of active cases now comprises 0.09 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72 percent, according to the health ministry website.

Earlier on Monday, according to Union Health Ministry data, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported -two each in Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala. The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed