COVID-19 update: India records 24,354 new cases, active count lowest in 197 days

New Delhi: India recorded 24,354 new COVID-19 cases and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,37,91,061 and the total death toll to 4,48,573, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (October 2, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 13,834 fresh cases and 95 deaths.

Over 25,455 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,30,68,599 and the active caseload now stands at 2,73,889, which is the lowest in the last 197 days.

#COVID19 | Of 24,354 new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 13,834 new cases and 95 deaths yesterday — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.86 percent, the highest since March 2020. The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.68 percent which is less than 3 percent for the last 99 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.70 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 33 days.

As many as 57,19,94,990 samples tested up to 1st October including 14,29,258 samples tested on Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 89.74Cr (89,74,81,554), with the administration of 69,33,838 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 87,06,441sessions.

Live TV