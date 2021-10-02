हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 update: India records 24,354 new cases, active count lowest in 197 days

India recorded 24,354 new COVID-19 cases, 234 deaths and 25,455 recoveries on Saturday.

COVID-19 update: India records 24,354 new cases, active count lowest in 197 days
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 24,354 new COVID-19 cases and 234 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,37,91,061 and the total death toll to 4,48,573, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (October 2, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 13,834 fresh cases and 95 deaths.

Over 25,455 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,30,68,599 and the active caseload now stands at 2,73,889, which is the lowest in the last 197 days.

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.86 percent, the highest since March 2020. The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.68 percent which is less than 3 percent for the last 99 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.70 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 33 days.

As many as 57,19,94,990 samples tested up to 1st October including 14,29,258 samples tested on Friday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 89.74Cr (89,74,81,554), with the administration of 69,33,838 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, as per provisional reports till 7 am today.  This has been achieved through 87,06,441sessions. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 recoveries
Next
Story

Delhi University: 98% cutoff mark set by colleges for major science courses

Must Watch

PT2M29S

DNA: India's befitting reply to Britain on vaccine