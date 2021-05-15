हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai shut, Bandra–Worli Sea Link closed till May 16 due to Cyclone Tauktae

The government vaccination centres will remain closed on May 15 and 16 in Mumbai due to Cyclone Tauktae. 

COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai shut, Bandra–Worli Sea Link closed till May 16 due to Cyclone Tauktae
File Photo

New Delhi: The Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended COVID-19 vaccination drive in wake of Cyclone Tauktae. 

The government vaccination centres will remain closed on May 15 and 16. 

“2-3 private centres are continuing with their vaccinations but all govt centers will be closed for vaccination today and tomorrow. We are focusing on the people due for their second dose. Elderly people and people with comorbidities are also on our priority,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by ANI. 

“The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone”, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI. 

There are 260 active inoculation centres in Mumbai where 28,41,349 persons have received vaccines including 23,924 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Mayor said that they will assess the situation and decide if there is a need to shift COVID-19 patients from Jumbo centres. 

“All Jumbo COVID centres have been asked to remain on standby and if needed, patients to be shifted to other places. By afternoon we will have an update about this if patients need to be shifted. We are watching the situation closely,” Pednekar informed. 

Further, she said, “Around 100 lifeguards are placed at various beaches for emergency rescue etc. Fire brigade teams are also on stand-by. Bandra-Worli sea link will be closed for traffic today and tomorrow." 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Mumbai, Thane and Raigad would receive very heavy rainfall on Monday, while Raigad is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds from Saturday (May 15).

(With inputs from agencies)

