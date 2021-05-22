COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V production in India to begin in August this year

New Delhi: Indian envoy to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma on Saturday (May 21, 2021) announced that the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V's production in India will begin in August this year.

Venkatesh Varma stated that 850 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be produced in India by about September-October.

"Almost 65 to 70% of Sputnik V vaccine produced anywhere in the world will be from India," Envoy Varma added.

He further stated that once the Indian demand is met, Russia will export it to other parts.

Sputnik V, along with COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, are the only three COVID-19 vaccines that have been allowed for use in India.

The envoy also commented on the current situation in India and said that it is coming under control.

On the black fungus crisis, he informed that India is in touch with the Russian authorities if they can supply some medicines related to the treatment of the illness.

This is to be noted that the Russian sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has funded the vaccine, has signed a pact with five Indian companies for production in India.

India has already got 2,10,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine earlier this month and by the end of May, it will get 3 million doses in form of bulk for fill and finish. By June, this number will increase to 5 million.

The Russian side has also announced that the one dose 'Sputnik lite' COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in India.

Amid the first and second of COVID-19, India and Russia have cooperated with each other with New Delhi sending hydroxychloroquine to the country in 2020, while Moscow sent two planes full of aid in 2021.

More Russian Aid is expected to reach India in the next few days.

Russia has also requested India to give samples of the B.1.617 COVID-19 virus variant found in the country, with New Delhi working on it.

Asked about the S400 Missile system, envoy Venkatesh Varma said that it will be delivered in the last quarter of this year.

India had signed the contract for the deal during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit in 2018. Currently, the Indian military specialists are being trained in Russia to operate the missile defence system.

Dismissing delays in contracts in military space, envoy Varma said, "What contracts have already been concluded are proceeding according to schedule, there is no delay in any of the contracts."?

