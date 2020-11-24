COVID-19 vaccine to be administered only if it doesn't have side effects: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday (November 24, 2020) stated that the state government is ready to administer scientifically approved COVID-19 vaccine to the people, provided the vaccine is safe and doesn't have any side effects.

After attending a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other chief ministers wherein issues related to distribution and administering of coronavirus vaccine, when it's made available, was discussed, KCR said, "People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. The Telangana state government is ready to distribute and administering the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn an action plan. However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects."

He added, "There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country. Coronavirus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. Vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially send a batch of vaccine doses to the States, which can be administered on some people. Let us assess the situation after administering vaccine on these people and then administer it to the rest."

Later, the CM held a meeting with the officials and instructed them to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine in the State and also ordered to create the required infrastructure facilities.

He directed the officials to put in place the Cold Chain all over the state and said that the committees should be formed at the State, District, and Mandal level to conduct the vaccination programme.

KCR also reiterated that the vaccine would be first given to the COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers like the Police and other departments and people above 60 years of age apart from those suffering from acute diseases.

