Covid 4th Wave: Coronavirus BLAST soon in India? Cetre's IMPORTANT LETTER to STATE

With the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in China and other countries, the Government of India is on high alert mode. The transmission of the virus in the country is still slow, but to be on the safe side and keep the situation under control the government is taking all steps.

In this sequence, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written another letter to the states with necessary guidelines related to health. Earlier, all health institutions (including accredited COVID-dedicated health facilities) across the country were asked to conduct mock drills on December 27.

Important Contents of Health Minister's letter

- Instructed the states to step up preparedness with hospitals and beds

- Asked to increase the number of beds with ICU, Isolation, Oxygen Supported Beds and Ventilator.

- Increase the number of adequate doctors, and paramedical staff in hospitals.

- Asked to increase testing capacity.

- Instructions for strengthening the facilities of referral.

- Instructions to keep sufficient stock of all essential items including medical oxygen, masks, medicines, and PPE kits in advance.

In the letter, he instructed the authority to be ready to face any health emergency. He stressed preparing COVID-19 health facilities and ensuring that states/districts are in a state of readiness to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any surge in cases.

Earlier on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya instructed states and union territories to conduct an exercise in all health facilities on December 27 to examine the preparedness of infrastructure with special focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

