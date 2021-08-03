COVID Alert! 613 students infected after school reopening in THIS state, know important update

New Delhi: With the COVID-19 caseload going down, many schools have been reopening in 9 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. Preparations have been made to open schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will be opened with 50 per cent capacity from August 16. Meantime, reports have suggested that the concern of other state governments including parents preparing to open schools has increased.

According to a report, since the reopening of schools in Maharashtra, 613 children have been found infected.

After the COVID-19 second wave Maharashtra government was the first to open schools from class VIII to XII in areas where new cases of infection were not coming from July 15. 613 school children were infected in Solapur. So far 613 students have been infected in the district after the school opened. Despite this, no order has been issued by the government regarding the closure of the school.

6 children infected

According to reports, six children of two government schools in Fatehabad, Haryana have been confirmed to be infected. Health officials said that these children have been kept separately. Schools have been opened in the state from July 16 for classes IX to XII and from July 23 for classes VI to VIII.

At the same time, classes from 9th to 12th are going on in Gujarat from July 25 with half the capacity. While colleges have also been opened from July 15. Apart from this, schools in Odisha, Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka have been opened with conditions. However, attendance has not been made mandatory by the schools yet.

State governments to decide soon

If children continue to fall prey to coronavirus infection in the same way, the central and state governments will need to make a decision. At the same time, health experts say that if the situation remains the same, then decision to close the schools can be taken by the central government.