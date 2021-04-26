COVID vaccine can be taken by women during menstruation, clarifies Dr VK Paul of Niti Aayog member

New Delhi: On the questions being asked whether the vaccine can be taken by women during menstruation, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, On Monday (April 26) said that the vaccine can be taken during periods.

Addressing a press conference, Dr VK Paul said, "Questions are being asked whether the vaccine can be taken by women during menstruation. The answer is yes, the vaccine can be taken during periods. This is no reason to postpone vaccination." He further said, "We cannot let the pace of COVID19 vaccination decline in the face of the emerging situation. In fact, vaccination should be escalated."

Other key points of the Health Ministry's press conference are:

-States with more than 1 lakh active cases - Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu: Health Ministry

-Of 14.19 crore vaccine doses administered in India, 9.79 crore people aged 45 and above got 1st dose, 1.03 crore received 2nd dose.

-Rational use of oxygen, appropriate prescription of drugs such as Remdesivir, Tocilizumab critical in the fight against the pandemic.

-Many people found to be occupying hospital beds out of panic; please take admission only on doctors' advice.

- India has enough medical oxygen available, the challenge is to transport it to hospitals.

-Govt appeals to people not to panic over the current COVID-19 situation, says unnecessary panic causing more harm than good.

-Govt asks hospitals for judicious use of oxygen and to plug leakage, if any, amid shortage faced by COVID-19 patients.

-Research has shown if no physical distancing measures are followed, one person can infect 406 people in 30 days: Govt on coronavirus.

-It's time people start wearing masks inside their homes as well.

Total 14.19 crores of coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the health ministry data.

Accordingly, people aged above 45 years: 1st Dose: 9.79 crore, 2nd Dose: 1.03 crore; Health care workers: 1st Dose: 92.98 lakh, 2nd Dose: 60.08 lakh; and Front line workers: 1st Dose: 1.19 crore 2nd Dose: 63.10 lakh.

Last, the Central government announced that the registration for the third phase of COVID vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age will start on April 28. There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase.

Those who want to take the COVID jab need to register on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App for the vaccination commencing from May 1.

