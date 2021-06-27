Covishield, Covaxin vaccines work against Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2: Centre

New Delhi: Quelling concerns about the new Delta Plus variant, the central government has assured that COVID-19 vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin- work against SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, while effectiveness tests against the Delta Plus variant are underway.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said, “reduction of neutralisation capabilities of vaccine with different variants, which is based on global literature, shows that Covaxin does not change with the Alpha variant at all and so it is same as it is with the standard strain.”

"Covishield reduces slightly with Alpha, by 2.5 times. For the Delta variant, Covaxin is effective but antibody response is slightly reduced to three-fold reduction, and for Covishield, it is two-fold reduction, while in Pfizer and Moderna it is seven-fold reduction," he added.

The ICMR Director General emphasized that the two vaccines currently administered in India are effective against the new Delta mutant. "However, Covishield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS-CoV-2- Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta -- that is well established for these two vaccines," Bhargava was quoted as saying by PTI.

Centre had earlier confirmed that 51 cases of Delta Plus variant, labelled variant of concern, across 12 states have been found in India. The B.1.617.2 Plus or Delta Plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

"The Delta Plus variant has also been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV, and laboratory tests to check vaccine effect on Delta Plus variant are ongoing. We should have these results in seven-10 days as to whether the vaccine is working against the Delta Plus variant," Bhargava informed.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states, which have identified Delta Plus variant cases, asked them to implement containment measures on a priority basis.

He wrote, "Thus, you are requested to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, (conducting) widespread testing, prompt (contact) tracing as well as (increasing) vaccine coverage on a priority basis.”

(With agency inputs)

