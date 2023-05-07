topStoriesenglish2604226
Cow Urine Can Be Boon For Humans: Vet Research Body

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 05:24 PM IST|Source: IANS

In a research, the senior scientists of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly have found that cow urine extract is rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties and a boon for humans. The four-year-long study conducted by a nine-member team of scientists refuted the previous claim that cow urine is dangerous to humans and have asserted that cow urine extracts are full of medical and medicinal properties.

In this research, 14 urine samples from two indigenous cow breeds -- `Sahiwal` and `Tharparkar` were compared with the samples from crossbreeds. The samples were taken during various seasons over the year. To avoid the possibility of bacterial contamination in fresh urine of cows, extracts were studied in concentrated form," said Ravi Kant Agrawal, scientist, IVRI, who led the study which was initiated in 2018, along with eight other scientists.

According to the institute`s research, the urine of Sahiwal and Tharparkar breeds was found to be highly antibacterial as compared to crossbred cows. Cow urine extract was found to be bactericidal (ability to kill) against bacteria such as E coli, Salmonella species, Pseudomonas, aeruginosa and against gram-positive bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus aureus. "The research also found that cow urine extract has antifungal effects against yeasts," added Agarwal.

