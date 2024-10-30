Crackdown On Terror And Narcotics Trafficking: 2 Terrorist Associates, 8 Drug Traffickers Arrested In Kashmir

In the past 24 hours, security forces in Kashmir have made significant strides in counter-terrorism and anti-narcotics operations, arresting two terrorist associates and dismantling three drug trafficking networks in north Kashmir. Authorities seized narcotics valued at approximately Rs. 43 crore, arresting eight individuals linked to the drug trade.

Two terror associates were apprehended in separate incidents in north and south Kashmir. Police reported that Shahid Saleem from Bijhama, Boniyar in Baramulla was detained in Handwara, Kupwara district. Seized from his possession were a pistol and two grenades.

Similarly, Pulwama police arrested another terror associate, identified as Danish Bashir of Dangerpora, Pulwama, during a routine checkpoint operation on Pulwama's circular road. Authorities recovered 10 hand grenades and five batteries from Bashir.

In addition, police uncovered three narcotics trafficking networks operating across Baramulla, Kupwara, and Handwara. The operations led to the seizure of around six kilograms of heroin and brown sugar with an estimated street value of ₹43 crore.

Eight suspects were detained, and three FIRs under relevant sections of the NDPS Act were filed in the respective police stations in the Baramulla range.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with other security agencies, continue to intensify efforts against narcotics networks that contribute to terrorism funding in the region.