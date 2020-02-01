Crime branch seizes Sharjeel Imam's laptop from his Delhi flat, mobile recovered from Bihar

Crime Branch has seized the laptop and mobile phone of JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is in Delhi Police's custody after being arrested on charges of sedition. Police on Friday (January 31) searched Sharjeel's rented flat in Vasant Vihar where they recovered a laptop and a desktop. His mobile phone was recovered from his house in Bihar's Jehanabad.

A copy of the pamphlet that he prepared against CAA-NRC with misleading and intimidating facts was also found at his flat in Delhi. The photocopy shop, where he printed the poster has been identified. Further investigations are underway.

On Tuesday (January 28), Sharjeel was caught by Delhi Police's Special Team from Jehanabad and brought to Delhi for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to having made inflammatory comments on Assam and even admitted of his plans to turn India into an Islamic state.

According to sources, Sharjeel is highly radicalised and repeatedly told officers that Muslims were being treated poorly in this country and so he was raising his voice against this. He admitted that he knew he could be arrested for his speech but showed no regrets.

Despite his confession to making the objectionable remarks and admitting that the video is not doctored, the Police has sent all his videos to FSL for investigation on its authenticity. Also, all of Sharjeel's social media accounts are being scanned.

The Police is probing his links with the Islamic Youth Federation and PFI to find out if he was working alone or if more people are involved.

Sedition was filed against him after a video of him shot on January 25 went viral on social media. In it, Sharjeel can be heard saying, "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them."

Apart from Delhi, five other state police departments including Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Manipur have booked Sharjeel under the relevant sections of the IPC.