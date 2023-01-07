CRPF Recruitment 2022: Over 1450 vacancies for ASI, Head Constable posts at crpf.gov.in, direct link to apply here

CRPF Recruitment 2022: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the recruitment for the post of ASI (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 1450 posts on the official website- crpf.gov.in till January 25, 2023. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, vacancies, direct link to apply, and other important details here.

CRPF Recruitment 2022 Important dates

Commencement of online application- January 4, 2023

Last day to apply for CRPF ASI, Head Constable - January 25, 2023

CRPF ASI, Head Constable Admit Card 2022 release date- February 15, 2023

CRPF ASI, Head Constable Exam Date 2022: Feb 22 to Feb 28, 2023 (Tentative)

CRPF ASI Steno, Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details:

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno)-143 posts

Heal Constable (Ministerial)-1315 posts

CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the posts should have passed the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a recognized board or university by the Central/State Government. CRPF ASI Steno Recruitment 2022 official Notification

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the posts must be 18 to 25 years of age as on 25 January 2023.

Here's how to Apply for CRPF Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply online for CRPF ASI and HC posts through the official website of the crpf.gov.in following the simple steps given here

Visit the official website- crpf.gov.in

On the home page click on link that reads "TO APPLY FOR ASI(STENO) AND HC(M) EXAM-2022"

Now click on the link to register

Fill in the details like Name, mobile number, email-id, etc and complete the registration process

Now login with the system generated User ID and password

Fill the application form and pay the fee

Submit the application form and download it for future refrence

CRPF ASI, Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection for CRPF Head Constable and ASI will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test/Skill Test/Physical Standard Test (PST)/Document Verification and Medical Test.