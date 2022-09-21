CSAB 2022: Registration for special round to begin from October 24 at csab.nic.in- Here’s how to register

CSAB 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board will start the CSAB 2022 special round registration on October 24, as per a press release. After JoSAA counseling is through, the CSAB 2022 special round will be held to fill any open seats in the NIT+ system. Candidates can register for CSAB via csab.nic.in if they are pursuing BTech admission to NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs (other than IITs). The official website is anticipated to soon publish the CSAB 2022 dates.

Only registered candidates will be taken into consideration for seat allocation during the two special rounds of counseling that the CSAB will be conducting. By November 6th, 2022, the entire counselling procedure is anticipated to be finished.

CSAB 2022: Special Round Dates

Event Dates Display of vacancies after JoSAA rounds October 24, 2022 Registration for the filling of vacant seats, if any, through CSAB-Special Rounds starts October 24, 2022 Two Rounds of CSAB special October 29 to November 6, 2022 Expected date for commencement of 1st-year classes November 7, 2022

CSAB 2022: Here’s how to register

Visit the CSAB 2022 official website - csab.nic.in.

Click on the “Online registration and choice filling” link.

Login using the JEE Main 2022 application number and password.

Upon successful login, submit the required details and documents to complete the process.

According to the schedule, all qualified applicants must re-register online for a special round through the CSAB portal. For CSAB Special Rounds, earlier registration completed on the JoSAA portal is invalid. Tomorrow, September 20, is the last day to register for the JoSAA 2022 counseling program. On September 23, the JoSAA 2022 seat allocation for round 1 will be released.