CSAB Counselling 2022 schedule OUT for special round on csab.nic.in, check details here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 06:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CSAB Counselling 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board has released the CSAB Counselling 2022 schedule for a special round. CSAB Special 2022 rounds of counseling is conducted on the basis of JEE Main 2022 rank. CSAB conducts the special counselling round for NIT+ system seats that remain unfilled in JoSAA 2022 rounds. Candidates will be able to register for the CSAB counselling on the official website-- csab.nic.in.

CSAB - 2022 Special Rounds will be conducted only for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA Rounds. 

As per the official schedule, CSAB Special Counselling Registration 2022 will begin on October 26, 2022 and candidates will be able to apply for the same on the official website- csab.nic.in. The board will release the details of vacant seats in various participating institutes on October 25, 2022. 

CSAB 2022 Counselling Schedule

CSAB Counselling Step Dates
CSAB Special Round registration October 26 to Ocotbr 28, 2022
Fee payment and choice filling October 26, 2022
CSAB Special Round 1 Result October 30, 2022
Exercising options October 30 to November 1
CSAB Special Round 2 seat allotment result November 3, 2022
Online reporting  Nov 3 to Nov 5, 2022

CSAB counseling will be done via various rounds and the CSAB Special Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 30, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted seats will be having options of freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw and exit seats from October 30 to November 1, 2022.

 

