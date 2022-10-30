CSAB Seat Allotment result 2022 RELEASED for special round on csab.nic.in- Direct link to check scores here

CSAB 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB has released the CSAB Seat Allotment result on the official website, csab.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the special round can download the seat allotment now. Candidates note that only those who did not receive seats in JoSAA and applied for Special Round in CSAB can download the seat allotment. The candidates have to complete their reporting and verification of documents starting today till November 1, 2022. The direct link to download seat allotment is given below.

CSAB Seat Allotment: Here's how to check

Visit the official website – csab.nic.in

Then scroll down below and click on the link provided to download the seat allotment

It will take you to another external website

You will have to enter the application number, date of birth and other details if asked

The seat allotment will then appear on the screen

Download it and keep a copy of the same

Selected candidates will have to exercise willingness to participate in the counselling process through freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw or exit between October 30 and November 1 (5 pm). Candidates are also required to report online by paying the admission fee and uploading documents during this period.