CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Last day to raise objection TODAY at csirnet.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to challenge

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Candidates who appeared for the Central Scientific and Industrial Research University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam will be able to challenge the CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key 2022 till today, October 3, 2022. The CSIR UGC NET answer key 2022 was published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 1 on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Recorded responses and question papers for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam have also been made available along with the provisional answer key. Candidates can file objections to the answer key until 11:50 p.m. today by paying Rs 200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and results will be processed accordingly,” NTA’s official notification said. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after October 3, 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.), it added.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: Here’s how to challenge

Go to the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the tab 'display question paper and answer key challenge’ at the bottom of the homepage.

Login by using your application number and password or application number and date of birth

Two tabs will appear on the window ‘view question paper’ and ‘click to challenge answer key’.

Now, click the tab ‘click to challenge answer key’ on the screen.

Check your answer and if you have any queries please click on the ‘register query tab’ at the top of the window.

CSIR UGC NET June 2022 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 2,21,746 candidates from September 16 to 18, 2022 in 338 examination centres located in 166 cities throughout the country.