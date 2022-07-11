CTET 2022 Notification: The CBSE will soon release the CTET 2022 notification. The CTET notification 2022 is expected to be released in July. The CTET exam will be administered online. CTET Exam Date has been set for the months of October and November 2022. Not only do government schools require CTET certificates, but many private teaching institutes do as well. Thus, a CTET certificate is essential for teaching candidates seeking employment in both public and private schools.

CTET 2022: Exam Dates

The CTET notification will be released soon. All the exam dates will be notified later once the notification is released.

CTET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To be qualified as a primary school teacher, candidates must have a minimum of 50 percent aggregate marks in 10+2.

To be qualified for the position of secondary teacher, candidates must have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks or 10+2 with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognised university.

Note:

Candidates from reserved categories, such as SC/ST/OBC/Differently Abled, will be eligible for a 5% reduction in qualifying marks.

Candidates in their final year of a Bachelor of Education or a Diploma in Elementary Education, for example, are provisionally admitted. Their certificate will be valid only if they pass the aforementioned Examinations prior to the announcement of the Exam results.

CTET 2022: Selection process

CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) is a national level exam that is conducted by CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) twice a year for the aspirants who want to secure a teaching job in govt. schools. The Candidates securing 60% (General) and above marks will be issued a marks statement and Eligibility Certificate. CTET Selection process is very simple and easy only candidates have to crack this exam with a good number so that they can get good govt teacher jobs.

1. If you pass the CTET exam, you can apply for primary teacher, TGT, and PGT positions in Central Government Schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya, DSSSB, and Navodaya Samiti Schools.

2. You may also apply for the state-level recruitment exam.

3. In addition, candidates who pass the CTET Exam are placed in prestigious private schools, where there is a high demand.

CTET 2022: Application Fees

After the Central Teacher Eligibility Test notification 2022 is released, candidates can apply for CTET 2022 by logging in to the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. A candidate from the General or OBC category must pay Rs. 1000/- (if applying for either Paper I or Paper II) and Rs. 1200/-. (if applying for both the papers).

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category must pay Rs. 500/- (if applying for either Paper I or Paper II) and Rs. 600/- (if applying for both papers). The CTET 2022 Application Fee varies by category (SC ST OBC & Gen). The CTET Registration Form fee is different for Papers 1&2.

The CTET 2022 Registration will begin once the CTET 2022 Notification is published on CBSE's official website. Candidates interested in applying for CTET Registration must submit a complete and accurate CTET 2022 Application Form. Registration for CTET 2022 is expected to begin soon. The CTET 2022 Exam will be administered online, and candidates must prepare accordingly.