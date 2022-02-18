CTET Result 2021: CBSE likely to declare results soon on ctet.nic.in; Here’s how to check score

CTET December 2021 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 results soon. Once CBSE releases the scores, the candidates who appeared in the examination can to check their scores on ctet.nic.in.

According to the CTET December 2021 schedule, the tentative date for the declaration of the result was February 15. However, the results are yet to be uploaded on the official website.

The 15th edition of CTET was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode from December 16 last year to January 21, 2022. The test was held in 20 languages across various cities in India. There were two papers - Paper I was for a person who intended to be a teacher for classes I to V, while Paper II was for people intending to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET December 2021: Steps to check results

Visit the official website of CTET- https://ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the " CTET December 2021 Result " link

" link You will be redirected to a new page, enter your "Roll Number" in the tab

Your CTET December 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen

Download it for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, https://ctet.nic.in, for the latest updates and other information.

