CUCET Result 2019 declared, check cucetexam.in and curaj.ac.in.

NEW DELHI: The result for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2019 was declared on Friday, June 21. All those who have appeared for the entrance test can check their results on the official website: cucetexam.in.

The results can also be checked at - curaj.ac.in.

The entrance exam for admission to 14 central universities was conducted on May 25 and May 26.

The Central University of Rajasthan is the coordinating university for this year's exam.

The entrance exam is held in order to shortlist candidates for various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma and research programmes.

These programs are offered across central universities located in Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

Here's How You Can Check CUCET Result 2019

-Visit the official website: cucetexam.in

-Click on the result link

-A new tab will open

-Log in using your registration number/roll number

-Click submit

-The result will be displayed

-Download and take a print out for future reference.