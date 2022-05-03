हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CUET UG 2022

CUET 2022: Hurry! Last 3 days to register, apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 6.

CUET 2022: Hurry! Last 3 days to register, apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the CUET (UG) 2022  on May 6, 2022.  The application process for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 was started on April 6 which was earlier scheduled to commence on April 2.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in till May 6.

CUET (UG) 2022: Important dates:

Starting date of online application- April 6, 2022

Last date to apply- May 6, 2022

Click Here For Official Notice

Date of examination- First and second week of July, 2022.

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam details

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The CUET 2022 exam will be conducted in 13 languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, English, Hindi, and Urdu, stated NTA in the official notification.

Click Here For Direct Link To APPLY

"All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022," said NTA in a statement.

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam pattern

The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of 3 sections of which section I is divided into two parts viz IA and IB. All three sections will have Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). 

Section I – Languages (A and B)

Section II – Domain Specific Questions

Section III – General Test

CUET (UG) 2022: Exam duration

Candidates appearing for CUET UG 2022 will be given 150 minutes of which 45 minutes will be for section I, 45 minutes for section II, and 60 minutes for section III.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in) for the latest updates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CUET UG 2022CUET 2022Entrance examsNational Testing Agency
Next
Story

'Who was the woman with Rahul Gandhi in Nepal nightclub?' Netizens make guesses on Congress leader's companion

Must Watch

PT10M24S

PM Modi Europe Visit: Denmark PM welcomes PM Narendra Modi