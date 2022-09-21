NewsIndia
CUET PG 2022

CUET PG 2022: Result expected to be OUT on 25 September at cuet.nta.nic.in- Check latest update here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) anytime soon, scroll down for the date and time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CUET PG Result expected on 25 September
  • CUET PG Answer Key was released on September 16
  • The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1 to 12 in CBT mode

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) anytime soon. As per the latest reports CUET PG Result will be declared on 25 September. However, official result date and time is yet to be confirmed. Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download the CUET PG Result 2022 and CUET PG Scorecard by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

CUET PG 2022 Result: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the CUET PG result 2022 link on the homepage.
The link will be available in the Candidate activity.
Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on submit option.
The CUET PG 2022 result and CUET PG scorecard will get displayed on the screen.
Download and take the printout of the CUET PG 2022 result for further reference.

Candidates will be able to check the result by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

