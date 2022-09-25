CUET PG 2022: Result to be OUT TOMORROW at cuet.nta.nic.in, confirms UGC Chairman- Check time and more here

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) tomorrow. CUET PG or Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate Result would be announced for all candidates tomorrow, september 26, 2022 by 4 pm. The candidates will be able to check the results once it is declared on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, tweeted and said that "National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students". NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18.

CUET PG 2022 Result – Marking Scheme explained

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer will get four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will carry no or zero marks.

In case more than one option is found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to those candidates who have selected any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then four marks will be awarded to those candidates who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or in case a question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks.

CUET PG 2022 Result: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET PG result 2022 link on the homepage.

The link will be available in the Candidate activity.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on submit option.

The CUET PG 2022 result and CUET PG scorecard will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take the printout of the CUET PG 2022 result for further reference.

The CUET PG Final Answer Key was released yesterday. September 24, 2022 on the official website. The candidates who appeared for the CUET PG Exam can download the final key. The answer key has been released in a pdf document format. Candidates will be able to check the result by using their login credentials - application number and date of birth. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 12 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was held in two shifts; shift one from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and shift two from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.