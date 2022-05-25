हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CUET PG 2022: THESE universities won't adopt single exam process this year

CUET PG 2022: The application process for the exam started on May 19 and will continue till June 18.

CUET PG 2022: THESE universities won&#039;t adopt single exam process this year
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: This year, some central universities will not adopt the process of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) admission. For instance, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia's will consider admissions through their own internal processes for this year.

The University Grants Commission of India included 42 universities for CUET PG.

The application process for CUET PG began on May 19 and will remain open till June 18. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test Mode (CBT) and will most likely occur in the last week of July.

"CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18," the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Pondicherry University, University of Hyderabad, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will enroll under CUET PG 2022.

By Diksha Pandey

Tags:
CUETCUET PG 2022PG admissionCUET PG admissionDelhi universityAligarh Muslim UniversityJamia Millia Islamia
