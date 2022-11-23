CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new Governor of West Bengal today

Kolkata: CV Ananda Bose will take oath as the new Governor of West Bengal on Wednesday. Bose, who was named the new governor on November 17, will take oath at the Raj Bhavan, according to state govt officials. The new governor will be administered the oath by the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Sources said the oath-taking ceremony would be held around 10.45 AM. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries, including assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikary, will be present at the programme. A source said that former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi has also been invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Bose reached Calcutta on Tuesday morning where he was received by State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and Industries Minister Sashi Panja at the airport.

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, will replace La Ganesan as the Governor. He served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

During his career as a civil servent, Bose served under Singh as joint secretary, atomic energy, as additional secretary, agriculture, and as managing director of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

He was also the head of the 2011 Supreme Court Committee on the treasures of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.