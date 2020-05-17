Cyclone Amphan to intensify into severe cyclonic storm; heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday warned that the cyclonic storm Amphan is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 18 morning. It further said that the cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-northwestwards till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards

West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coasts during May 18-20.

The coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on May 19 and isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Odisha on May 20. The coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at a few places on May 19, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on May 20.

At 5.30 pm, the cyclone lay about 1040 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1200 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1300 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

Under its influence, squally wind speed of the order of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing over southeast & adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to increase becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by May 17 morning; 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal by May 18 morning; 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on May 19 and 160-170 kmph gusting to 190 kmph over north Bay of Bengal by May 20 morning.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into Odisha-West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during May 18-20 and those out at sea have been advised to return to the coast. Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal from May 18 onwards.