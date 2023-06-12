Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies: IMD Issues Alert For Saurashtra And Kutch Coast Of Gujarat

New Delhi: Amid heatwave conditions likely over several parts of the country, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coast in Gujarat. "Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Yellow Message. ESCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, at 1730 IST of 11th June near lat 18.6N & long 67.7E, Likely to cross between Mandvi (Gujarat) & Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of 15th June," IMD said in a tweet on Sunday.

The IMD earlier said that hot weather and heat wave conditions will likely continue for the next three days in Odisha and several places in the state will experience temperatures 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist Umashankar Das said, "We are expecting hot weather conditions and heat wave conditions to continue for the next three days. Apart from that, several places in Odisha will experience above normal temperatures by 4-6 degrees." IMD Scientist Das further mentioned that an orange warning has been issued in this regard.

"We have issued an Orange warning. This condition will continue till June 13. We are expecting that afterwards there is a slight fall in temperature. So, heatwave conditions will no more prevail in various districts," he said. As several parts of the country are grappling with severe heatwave conditions, IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar issued an advisory on the current situation in the country.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Talking about the heatwave conditions in India, the main heat wave zone currently is East India. The heat wave conditions are prevailing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. For this, the IMD issued an orange alert in these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also coming under the influence of heatwave."

Cyclone Biparjoy To Intensify Further

Cyclone "Biparjoy", which turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, is likely to intensify further and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by noon of June 15.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm over the eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 05 kmph during past six hours and lay centered over the same region about 540 km west of Mumbai, 360 km southwest of Porbandar, 400 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 490 km south-southwest of Naliya and 660 km south of Karachi as of 2:30 am on June 12, 2023, a bulletin from the India-based Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) said.

People Being Shifted To Temporary Shelters Amid Cyclone Alert

Amid the cyclone alert in the state of Gujarat, officials at Deendayal Port Authority in Kandla at Gujarat's Kutch have started shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary shelters. They have been asked to be on alert in case of any emergency situation. Om Prakash, the Public Relations Officer of Deendayal Port Authority, in Gujarat's Kandla said that six ships have left the port and 11 more will be departing tomorrow.

"Six ships left the port today and 11 more ships will depart tomorrow. Port officials and ship owners have been asked to remain alert. Those staying in low-lying areas of Kandla are being moved to temporary shelters in Gandhidham," the PRO said.