Cyclone Biparjoy Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Gujarat, Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert for extremely cyclonic storm Biparjoy for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts in the state of Gujarat. Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to move northward till the morning of June 14. The cyclone is then likely to move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) around noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125- 135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Gujarat

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Gujarat as Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts are likely to witness heavy downpours under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy on June 14.

"The intensity of rainfall would increase with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka & Jamnagar and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi & Junagarh districts of Saurashtra & Kutch," stated IMD.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature will gradually fall by 4-6 degrees during the next 4-5 days. The Met Department has issued a warning for fishermen and has advised total suspension of fishing operations over East-Central and adjoining West-Central Arabian Sea till 15th June and north and adjoining central Arabian Sea from June 12 to June 15.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Goa

Under the influence of extremely severe cyclonic storms Biparjoy parts of Western India including Konkan and Goa are likely to witness heavy downpour during the next 24 hours. According to IMD Officials, Biparjoy is not likely to hit Gujarat but will pass at a distance of 200 to 300 km from the Porbandar coast.